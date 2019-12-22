Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrian Edward Padilla. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adrian Edward Padilla







With deepest sorrow, we announce that Adrian Edward Padilla, age 25, our most beloved son, family member and friend, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from a car accident. Those who knew Adrian, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.



He was born on June 3, 1994 in Albuquerque, NM to Deborah Padilla-Edaburn and Joel Rocco. Adrian was known for his enthusiasm for cars, motorcycles, and his passion for helping others. He loved to play guitar and skateboard. His kind heart touched the lives of many family and friends. He worked at Perfection Honda as an Automotive Technician. He was formerly the Head of State for the car club, Team Defiance. He was known as "Spooky" among the motorcycle community.



Adrian was preceded in death by his twin siblings, Jacob and Haley Tollefson; stepbrother, Elijah E. Edaburn; grandfathers, Edward G. Padilla and David Rosenstein; uncle, Paul E. Padilla; and great-grandmother, Aurelia G. Garcia.



Adrian is survived by his mother, Deborah Padilla-Edaburn, stepfather, Tracy Edaburn; grandmother, Marcia Rosenstein; and father, Joel Rocco. He also leaves behind many cherished, uncles, cousins and friends. Also touching Adrian's life were cousin, Kane Light, wife, Mary; and uncle, Ronny Padilla.



A Memorial was held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Adrian at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



