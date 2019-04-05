Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrian Garcia. View Sign

Adrian Garcia Jr.



7 Year Anniversary











UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN



Those special memories of you



will always bring a smile



if only I could have you back



for just a little while



Then we could sit and talk again



just like we used to do



you always meant so very much



and always will do too



The fact that you're no longer here



will always cause me pain



but you're forever in my heart



until we meet again.







In Loving Memory of



Adrian Garcia Jr.



10/25/1995 - 04/05/2012



