Adrian Garcia Jr.
7 Year Anniversary
UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN
Those special memories of you
will always bring a smile
if only I could have you back
for just a little while
Then we could sit and talk again
just like we used to do
you always meant so very much
and always will do too
The fact that you're no longer here
will always cause me pain
but you're forever in my heart
until we meet again.
In Loving Memory of
Adrian Garcia Jr.
10/25/1995 - 04/05/2012
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2019