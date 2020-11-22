Adrienne Kelsey Lawless







Adrienne Kelsey Lawless, 33, passed away on November 8, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born May 12, 1987 and raised in the Pittsburgh, PA area where she attended high school and college; she later moved to Albuquerque where she completed her bachelor's degree in psychology and addictions counseling at University of New Mexico. She was passionate about helping others and spent time as a research assistant participating in two research publications, and worked for a crisis hotline.



Adrienne was loved by many as friend, daughter, granddaughter, and sister. She was a talented singer and participated in musical theater. Her favorite things were her dog, Marshall, karaoke, coffee, music, art, museums, the botanical gardens, Balloon Fiesta and fashion. She had a heart of gold and was beautiful inside and out. She loved to give gifts and celebrate the holidays.



Preceded in death by her loving mother Barbara Jean House Lawless, who passed in 2016.



She leaves behind her dog, Marshall, grandmother, Patricia J. House of Albuquerque, brother, Nolan Lawless and sister-in-law Kimberly Aday Lawless of Medicine Park, OK, sister, Colleen Lawless of Thousand Oaks, CA, uncle, Douglas House and his wife, Elena of Albuquerque, aunt Nancy House of Crescent, IA, and father Grant D. Lawless of Thousand Oaks, CA.





