Agnes Carabajal







Agnes Carabajal, 81 years young, rose to be with Our Lord on July 27, 2020 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Torres; her eldest son Marc Carabajal and her sister Sylvia Mettler. She is survived by her husband Anthony Carabajal; son Greg Carabajal and wife Yvette; daughter, Lorinda Carabajal; son Andrew Carabajal and wife Francis; son Christopher Carabajal; daughter-in-law Joyce Carabajal (Marc); brother, Pete Torres and partner Val Aubol: sister-in-law Olivia Carabajal; grandchildren, Joseph Nash and wife Crystal, Anthony D. Carabajal and Ciena Carabajal; and six great-grandchildren as well as many loving nephews, nieces and friends.



Agnes was born in Taos and raised in Albuquerque where she graduated from St. Mary High School. She married Anthony Carabajal on June 28, 1958. During their marriage they together raised five wonderful children. Agnes also worked and retired from Albuquerque Public Schools (APS). There she enjoyed working for several decades with Elementary children who loved her kind and caring attention. She made many lifelong friends while at APS, specifically at Dennis Chavez Elementary School. She was a devoted wife and loving mother with a deep Catholic faith. She was a long standing member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated by father Edward C. Domme on Friday, Sep 11 at 1100 AM at 811 Guaymas Place NE (located at Tennessee and Lomas Blvd, NE).



All current Covid-19 safety procedures must be followed during Mass. A reception will not be held after mass due to social distancing requirements. Burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to any of the many worthy charities of your choice.





