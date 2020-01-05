Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Omlor. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 9:00 AM The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church 11401 Indian School Road NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes Estele Omlor







Agnes Estele Omlor passed away peacefully Friday, December 27, 2019, at the age of 95 to join her late husband, Charles E. Omlor in Heaven. Born in Tiffin, Ohio on September 18, 1924, Agnes dedicated her life to her husband and family for 71 years. They relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1969, where they were blessed by God's grace to raise a loving family that included five children, James A. Omlor, and wife Karen, Rose A. Forbes, Linda M. Weatherhead, Michael A. Omlor, and wife Glenna and Teresa A. Omlor. Agnes worked as a glass blower creating unique, custom decor and wonderful works of art for 3 years, followed by 10 years as a custodian for Montgomery Ward. She continued to show her creative side through her love of baking, while also a love for canning fruit each season. Agnes is survived by her wonderful five children; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat. Agnes will be remembered for her excellent sense of humor, loved playing practical jokes and making others laugh. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Road NE. Interment will follow the service in Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Agnes at



