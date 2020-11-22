Aida Cortinas ElliottNovember 25, 1925 â€"November 16, 2020Aida was born at home in Brownsville, TX on November 25, 1925. After graduating high school, Aida studied to be a nurse at an Army Medical School. She received her certification as a Registered Nurse then started her career as a surgical nurse at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Aida's first marriage was to Captain Ronald D. Shero, a graduate of Annapolis and veteran of World War II and the Korean War. They had one daughter, Mary Kathryn, in 1954, while stationed in Savanah, GA. The family came to live in Albuquerque in 1958 when Ron was stationed at Kirkland Air Force Base. Aida got a job as a nurse at Lovelace Medical Hospital. The couple divorced in 1962.In the spring of 1962, Aida's career changed when she went to work as a pulmonary technician under Dr. Ulrich C. Luft, Head of the Physiology Department at the Loveless Foundation for Medical Education and Research. She was very proud of the fact that she became part of a program that tested the nationally - acclaimed Mercury Astronauts when they came to Albuquerque. In 1965, Aida met Norman J. Elliott and they were married on June 16, 1966. Aida and Norman were together for 52 years until Noman passed in 2018. During their life together, Aida and Norman enjoyed an active life of fishing, hunting, skiing, and traveling with friends in their RV. After retiring, the couple took several cruises and visited Germany to attend the Oberammergau. Throughout her life, Aida enjoyed hosting parties and cooking for friends and was an avid senior golfer.Aida is survived by her daughter, Mary Kathryn Mason, Albuquerque; her grandson, Iain Paul Mason, Roswell; her sister, Minerva Pompa, Houston; and brother, Andy Cortinas; North Carolina.Aida will be cremated, then buried with her husband, Norman in Santa Fe National Cemetery. There will be no memorial or grave side service due to Covid-19. Those who wish to show their love for Aida, please donate in her name to St. Luke Lutheran Church Preschool at 9100 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, or to your own favorite charity.Please visit our online guestbook for Aida at