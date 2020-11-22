1/1
Aida Elliott
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aida Cortinas Elliott

November 25, 1925 â€"

November 16, 2020



Aida was born at home in Brownsville, TX on November 25, 1925. After graduating high school, Aida studied to be a nurse at an Army Medical School. She received her certification as a Registered Nurse then started her career as a surgical nurse at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Aida's first marriage was to Captain Ronald D. Shero, a graduate of Annapolis and veteran of World War II and the Korean War. They had one daughter, Mary Kathryn, in 1954, while stationed in Savanah, GA. The family came to live in Albuquerque in 1958 when Ron was stationed at Kirkland Air Force Base. Aida got a job as a nurse at Lovelace Medical Hospital. The couple divorced in 1962.

In the spring of 1962, Aida's career changed when she went to work as a pulmonary technician under Dr. Ulrich C. Luft, Head of the Physiology Department at the Loveless Foundation for Medical Education and Research. She was very proud of the fact that she became part of a program that tested the nationally - acclaimed Mercury Astronauts when they came to Albuquerque. In 1965, Aida met Norman J. Elliott and they were married on June 16, 1966. Aida and Norman were together for 52 years until Noman passed in 2018. During their life together, Aida and Norman enjoyed an active life of fishing, hunting, skiing, and traveling with friends in their RV. After retiring, the couple took several cruises and visited Germany to attend the Oberammergau. Throughout her life, Aida enjoyed hosting parties and cooking for friends and was an avid senior golfer.

Aida is survived by her daughter, Mary Kathryn Mason, Albuquerque; her grandson, Iain Paul Mason, Roswell; her sister, Minerva Pompa, Houston; and brother, Andy Cortinas; North Carolina.

Aida will be cremated, then buried with her husband, Norman in Santa Fe National Cemetery. There will be no memorial or grave side service due to Covid-19. Those who wish to show their love for Aida, please donate in her name to St. Luke Lutheran Church Preschool at 9100 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, or to your own favorite charity.

Please visit our online guestbook for Aida at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
We share our sincere condolences and hope in the living Lord, from Pastors Wayne & Christa and the Church family at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Albuquerque. Matthew 5:4 - "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted."
Pastors Christa & Wayne
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved