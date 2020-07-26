1/
Aileen Baca Hernandez
Aileene Baca Hernandez



It is with great sadness we inform our Albuquerque family and friends of the death of our dear sister Aileene in her home in W. Covina, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, parents; Efren and Stephana Baca, her two brothers; Louie and George, three children survive her; Christine, Marc, and Stephanie, plus four grandchildren; John, Luke, Lennon and Sophia, a sister Florence B. Ortiz in California, and one sister Theresa B. Lucero in Albuquerque and their families.

We respectfully ask that you join us in prayer for the repose of her soul and for comfort for us who remain.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

