Aileen Patricia "Pat" Dennis
January 20, 1930 â€" May 10, 2019
Pat Dennis, 89,
died May 10, 2019 in Boise, Idaho
from advanced
COPD. Pat had
been in hospice care for 6 months and died peacefully in her sleep.
Her sons Rick
and Jeff, and
daughter-in-law, Valerie, were with her.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, George Dennis, who died in 2006 at the age of 90. They were married 31 years. Sister, Carol Compton, died in
2016. Brother, Leslie
Gerdts, died in 1997.
Pat grew up in Westfield, NJ, a town she spoke of fondly throughout her lifetime. She married Donald Stewart, also from Westfield, in 1949. They divorced in 1962 after which Pat struggled as a single mom working three jobs to support her two teenage sons. Her proudest accomplishment was seeing her boys graduate from college and happily married with children of their own.
Pat moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1970 where she worked as Administrative Assistant to Lee Galles at Galles Cadillac and was "Mom" to the famous "MiniMaids". After her retirement in 2000, Pat taught herself tole painting and quilting. She gave many fine gifts of her handiwork to family and friends. Pat volunteered for many
years with the Sandia Dog Obedience Club including serving as President and Secretary. She successfully campaigned "Tinker",
her beloved Sheltie, as only the second dog at the time in SDOC to achieve the
prestigious Obedience Trial Champion (OTCH)
award from the
American Kennel Club.
Pat accomplished all these
things while
maintaining her
sobriety. At their passings, Pat had 46 years and George 53 years of sobriety. Pat helped others as an AA speaker and sponsor. She held the AA Serenity Prayer close to her
heart, especially through her battle with COPD.
Pat was a dedicated servant of the Lord. She was a Deacon and then Elder and Clerk of the Session at Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque. She worked
tirelessly on the annual Chile Fest and many other SOTV events.
Pat is survived by her son, Richard Stewart, and daughter-in-law, Valerie,
granddaughter Caroline Davis and her husband, Kyle, and great granddaughter, Prairie, all of Boise, ID. Son Jeffrey Stewart and daughter-in-law, Trena,
granddaughter, Samantha Timms and husband, Kerry, all of Portland, Oregon. Nieces, Carolyn DiLeo, Tamera Schwartz, Nadine Gerdts, Erin Lee, Kimberly Stevenson, Nancy Derechio and nephews, George
Gerdts and John O'Donnell.
A Memorial Service honoring Pat's life will be held in late summer at Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019