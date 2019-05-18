Aileen P. Dennis

Aileen Patricia "Pat" Dennis



January 20, 1930 â€" May 10, 2019

Pat Dennis, 89,

died May 10, 2019 in Boise, Idaho

from advanced

COPD. Pat had

been in hospice care for 6 months and died peacefully in her sleep.

Her sons Rick

and Jeff, and

daughter-in-law, Valerie, were with her.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, George Dennis, who died in 2006 at the age of 90. They were married 31 years. Sister, Carol Compton, died in

2016. Brother, Leslie

Gerdts, died in 1997.

Pat grew up in Westfield, NJ, a town she spoke of fondly throughout her lifetime. She married Donald Stewart, also from Westfield, in 1949. They divorced in 1962 after which Pat struggled as a single mom working three jobs to support her two teenage sons. Her proudest accomplishment was seeing her boys graduate from college and happily married with children of their own.

Pat moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1970 where she worked as Administrative Assistant to Lee Galles at Galles Cadillac and was "Mom" to the famous "MiniMaids". After her retirement in 2000, Pat taught herself tole painting and quilting. She gave many fine gifts of her handiwork to family and friends. Pat volunteered for many

years with the Sandia Dog Obedience Club including serving as President and Secretary. She successfully campaigned "Tinker",

her beloved Sheltie, as only the second dog at the time in SDOC to achieve the

prestigious Obedience Trial Champion (OTCH)

award from the

American Kennel Club.

Pat accomplished all these

things while

maintaining her

sobriety. At their passings, Pat had 46 years and George 53 years of sobriety. Pat helped others as an AA speaker and sponsor. She held the AA Serenity Prayer close to her

heart, especially through her battle with COPD.

Pat was a dedicated servant of the Lord. She was a Deacon and then Elder and Clerk of the Session at Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque. She worked

tirelessly on the annual Chile Fest and many other SOTV events.

Pat is survived by her son, Richard Stewart, and daughter-in-law, Valerie,

granddaughter Caroline Davis and her husband, Kyle, and great granddaughter, Prairie, all of Boise, ID. Son Jeffrey Stewart and daughter-in-law, Trena,

granddaughter, Samantha Timms and husband, Kerry, all of Portland, Oregon. Nieces, Carolyn DiLeo, Tamera Schwartz, Nadine Gerdts, Erin Lee, Kimberly Stevenson, Nancy Derechio and nephews, George

Gerdts and John O'Donnell.

A Memorial Service honoring Pat's life will be held in late summer at Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019
