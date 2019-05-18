Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aileen P. Dennis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aileen Patricia "Pat" Dennis







January 20, 1930 â€" May 10, 2019



Pat Dennis, 89,



died May 10, 2019 in Boise, Idaho



from advanced



COPD. Pat had



been in hospice care for 6 months and died peacefully in her sleep.



Her sons Rick



and Jeff, and



daughter-in-law, Valerie, were with her.



Pat was preceded in death by her husband, George Dennis, who died in 2006 at the age of 90. They were married 31 years. Sister, Carol Compton, died in



2016. Brother, Leslie



Gerdts, died in 1997.



Pat grew up in Westfield, NJ, a town she spoke of fondly throughout her lifetime. She married Donald Stewart, also from Westfield, in 1949. They divorced in 1962 after which Pat struggled as a single mom working three jobs to support her two teenage sons. Her proudest accomplishment was seeing her boys graduate from college and happily married with children of their own.



Pat moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1970 where she worked as Administrative Assistant to Lee Galles at Galles Cadillac and was "Mom" to the famous "MiniMaids". After her retirement in 2000, Pat taught herself tole painting and quilting. She gave many fine gifts of her handiwork to family and friends. Pat volunteered for many



years with the Sandia Dog Obedience Club including serving as President and Secretary. She successfully campaigned "Tinker",



her beloved Sheltie, as only the second dog at the time in SDOC to achieve the



prestigious Obedience Trial Champion (OTCH)



award from the



American Kennel Club.



Pat accomplished all these



things while



maintaining her



sobriety. At their passings, Pat had 46 years and George 53 years of sobriety. Pat helped others as an AA speaker and sponsor. She held the AA Serenity Prayer close to her



heart, especially through her battle with COPD.



Pat was a dedicated servant of the Lord. She was a Deacon and then Elder and Clerk of the Session at Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque. She worked



tirelessly on the annual Chile Fest and many other SOTV events.



Pat is survived by her son, Richard Stewart, and daughter-in-law, Valerie,



granddaughter Caroline Davis and her husband, Kyle, and great granddaughter, Prairie, all of Boise, ID. Son Jeffrey Stewart and daughter-in-law, Trena,



granddaughter, Samantha Timms and husband, Kerry, all of Portland, Oregon. Nieces, Carolyn DiLeo, Tamera Schwartz, Nadine Gerdts, Erin Lee, Kimberly Stevenson, Nancy Derechio and nephews, George



Gerdts and John O'Donnell.



A Memorial Service honoring Pat's life will be held in late summer at Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque.



Aileen Patricia "Pat" DennisJanuary 20, 1930 â€" May 10, 2019Pat Dennis, 89,died May 10, 2019 in Boise, Idahofrom advancedCOPD. Pat hadbeen in hospice care for 6 months and died peacefully in her sleep.Her sons Rickand Jeff, anddaughter-in-law, Valerie, were with her.Pat was preceded in death by her husband, George Dennis, who died in 2006 at the age of 90. They were married 31 years. Sister, Carol Compton, died in2016. Brother, LeslieGerdts, died in 1997.Pat grew up in Westfield, NJ, a town she spoke of fondly throughout her lifetime. She married Donald Stewart, also from Westfield, in 1949. They divorced in 1962 after which Pat struggled as a single mom working three jobs to support her two teenage sons. Her proudest accomplishment was seeing her boys graduate from college and happily married with children of their own.Pat moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1970 where she worked as Administrative Assistant to Lee Galles at Galles Cadillac and was "Mom" to the famous "MiniMaids". After her retirement in 2000, Pat taught herself tole painting and quilting. She gave many fine gifts of her handiwork to family and friends. Pat volunteered for manyyears with the Sandia Dog Obedience Club including serving as President and Secretary. She successfully campaigned "Tinker",her beloved Sheltie, as only the second dog at the time in SDOC to achieve theprestigious Obedience Trial Champion (OTCH)award from theAmerican Kennel Club.Pat accomplished all thesethings whilemaintaining hersobriety. At their passings, Pat had 46 years and George 53 years of sobriety. Pat helped others as an AA speaker and sponsor. She held the AA Serenity Prayer close to herheart, especially through her battle with COPD.Pat was a dedicated servant of the Lord. She was a Deacon and then Elder and Clerk of the Session at Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque. She workedtirelessly on the annual Chile Fest and many other SOTV events.Pat is survived by her son, Richard Stewart, and daughter-in-law, Valerie,granddaughter Caroline Davis and her husband, Kyle, and great granddaughter, Prairie, all of Boise, ID. Son Jeffrey Stewart and daughter-in-law, Trena,granddaughter, Samantha Timms and husband, Kerry, all of Portland, Oregon. Nieces, Carolyn DiLeo, Tamera Schwartz, Nadine Gerdts, Erin Lee, Kimberly Stevenson, Nancy Derechio and nephews, GeorgeGerdts and John O'Donnell.A Memorial Service honoring Pat's life will be held in late summer at Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque. Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close