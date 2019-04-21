Aja Yvonne Marshall
|
Aja Yvonne
Marshall
(Cordova), 36,
of Valparaiso,
Florida, passed
away on March
13, 2019. She is survived by her
husband, Joshua
Marshall and
three children,
Sienna, Andrew
and Kaylee; her
father Mario
Cordova and wife Stephanie; her sister
Corina Cordova and brothers Daniel Cordova and Ralph Garcia; her Godson, Ryan Vega. Aja was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Cordova and nephew, Danny Cordova. Aja was a long-time resident of Los Lunas, NM before moving to Florida where her husband is stationed. Aja, a respiratory therapist, was a devoted wife of an Army Green Beret and mother to her children. Aja will be remembered for her strength in the battle she fought against
leukemia and the immense love she had for her family and friends.
Memorial Serv-
ices for Aja
will be held at
Gabaldon Mortuary on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Aja's family requests that donations be made in her name to the Valparaiso First
Assembly of God, 571
Valparaiso Pkwy, Valparaiso, FL 32580 or the Green Beret Foundation at
https://www.greenberetfoundation.org/donate/.
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019