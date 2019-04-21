Aja Yvonne Marshall

Aja Yvonne Marshall



Aja Yvonne

Marshall

(Cordova), 36,

of Valparaiso,

Florida, passed

away on March

13, 2019. She is survived by her

husband, Joshua

Marshall and

three children,

Sienna, Andrew

and Kaylee; her

father Mario

Cordova and wife Stephanie; her sister

Corina Cordova and brothers Daniel Cordova and Ralph Garcia; her Godson, Ryan Vega. Aja was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Cordova and nephew, Danny Cordova. Aja was a long-time resident of Los Lunas, NM before moving to Florida where her husband is stationed. Aja, a respiratory therapist, was a devoted wife of an Army Green Beret and mother to her children. Aja will be remembered for her strength in the battle she fought against

leukemia and the immense love she had for her family and friends.

Memorial Serv-

ices for Aja

will be held at

Gabaldon Mortuary on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, Aja's family requests that donations be made in her name to the Valparaiso First

Assembly of God, 571

Valparaiso Pkwy, Valparaiso, FL 32580 or the Green Beret Foundation at

https://www.greenberetfoundation.org/donate/.
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
