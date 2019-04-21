Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aja Yvonne Marshall. View Sign

Aja Yvonne Marshall







Aja Yvonne



Marshall



(Cordova), 36,



of Valparaiso,



Florida, passed



away on March



13, 2019. She is survived by her



husband, Joshua



Marshall and



three children,



Sienna, Andrew



and Kaylee; her



father Mario



Cordova and wife Stephanie; her sister



Corina Cordova and brothers Daniel Cordova and Ralph Garcia; her Godson, Ryan Vega. Aja was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Cordova and nephew, Danny Cordova. Aja was a long-time resident of Los Lunas, NM before moving to Florida where her husband is stationed. Aja, a respiratory therapist, was a devoted wife of an Army Green Beret and mother to her children. Aja will be remembered for her strength in the battle she fought against



leukemia and the immense love she had for her family and friends.



Memorial Serv-



ices for Aja



will be held at



Gabaldon Mortuary on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.







In lieu of flowers, Aja's family requests that donations be made in her name to the Valparaiso First



Assembly of God, 571



Valparaiso Pkwy, Valparaiso, FL 32580 or the Green Beret Foundation at



https://www.greenberetfoundation.org/donate/.



