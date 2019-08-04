Al Jarrett

Obituary
Al Jarrett



Al Jarrett, age

82, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque on

Oct. 20, 1936 and lived his entire life in Albuquerque, except for attending the University of Chicago. He was a devoted and inspiring middle school band and social studies

teacher who loved working with middle school kids. His first teaching job was at St Mary's High School; he went on to teach at Polk Junior High and Van Buren Middle School, and

finished his career as a

social studies teacher at

Jefferson Middle

School.

In his retire-

ment he was an

active volunteer

with multiple

organizations.

The great passion

of his life was music, and he

listened to it constantly. He especially loved Bach.

He is survived by his wife, Kathie, his two

sons, David (Kara) and

Benjamin, and two grandchildren, Francesca

and James. Although he

requested no service,

donations in his name to

any charity are welcome.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
