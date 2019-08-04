Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Al Jarrett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Al Jarrett, age



82, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque on



Oct. 20, 1936 and lived his entire life in Albuquerque, except for attending the University of Chicago. He was a devoted and inspiring middle school band and social studies



teacher who loved working with middle school kids. His first teaching job was at St Mary's High School; he went on to teach at Polk Junior High and Van Buren Middle School, and



finished his career as a



social studies teacher at



Jefferson Middle



School.



In his retire-



ment he was an



active volunteer



with multiple



organizations.



The great passion



of his life was music, and he



listened to it constantly. He especially loved Bach.



He is survived by his wife, Kathie, his two



sons, David (Kara) and



Benjamin, and two grandchildren, Francesca



and James. Although he



requested no service,



donations in his name to



any charity are welcome.



