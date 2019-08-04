Al Jarrett
Al Jarrett, age
82, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque on
Oct. 20, 1936 and lived his entire life in Albuquerque, except for attending the University of Chicago. He was a devoted and inspiring middle school band and social studies
teacher who loved working with middle school kids. His first teaching job was at St Mary's High School; he went on to teach at Polk Junior High and Van Buren Middle School, and
finished his career as a
social studies teacher at
Jefferson Middle
School.
In his retire-
ment he was an
active volunteer
with multiple
organizations.
The great passion
of his life was music, and he
listened to it constantly. He especially loved Bach.
He is survived by his wife, Kathie, his two
sons, David (Kara) and
Benjamin, and two grandchildren, Francesca
and James. Although he
requested no service,
donations in his name to
any charity are welcome.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019