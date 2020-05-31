Al. S. Fedoravicius, PhD
Al (Algirdas) Fedoravicius, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Sunday, May 24, 2020. Al was born in Sakiai, Lithuania on August 21, 1938 to Martha and Stanislovas Fedoravicius. Al, his sister, and parents fled Lithuania in the 1940's, first to Austria, and then to a refugee camp in Kempten, Germany. After receiving a coat from the Red Cross, with a note inside from a Mrs. Deswold in Scio, Ohio, the family was sponsored to emigrate to the US in 1950 where they moved to start their American life. Al graduated from Scio High School in 1957, and joined the United States Army. He entered Ohio State University, became a varsity fencer, received his BA in Psychology and met Toby, his future wife of 55 years. After marrying, they moved to Cincinnati where he received his Masters in Psychology at Xavier University. In 1966, they moved to Waterloo, Ontario, Canada where Al earned his PhD in Psychology. After completing his internship at Crownsville State Hospital in Maryland, the family moved back to Cincinnati where Al joined the faculty at Xavier University, worked at Longview State Hospital, and started a private practice. He subsequently joined the faculty at the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine. In 1978, Al took a position with the VA Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and as an adjunct professor with the University of New Mexico. In 1998, he retired from the VA as the Chief of the Psychology Service and went fulltime in private practice with BTA. Throughout his professional life, Al cared deeply for his patients and people in need. He enjoyed warm relationships with mentors, colleagues, and students. He loved people, their stories, and encouraging others to reach their full potential. He loved the outdoors, fishing, animals, music, travel, and the arts. He was passionate about protecting wildlife and the environment. In the late 1990's Al began a 10 plus year teaching relationship with the Psychology Department at Vilnius University in Lithuania. This allowed him to give back to his birth country and foster peace with his own history. Al and Toby shared 55 years of a true partnership, shared life and deep love. There was no Al without Toby. As a father, Al shared a close, affectionate and loving relationship with each of his children, Greg (Patti), Eric (Diane), Nikki (Benjamin) and Andrew (Logan). Grandpa Al will be forever remembered by his eight grandchildren as a fun, loving and engaged Grandpa. He was a listener, a thinker and a feeler. Al was curious, caring, kind, compassionate and lived his life with meaning. We will miss him always. Due to COVID-19 a public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Defenders of Wildlife, your favorite animal rescue organization or charity of your choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Al at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.