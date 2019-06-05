Alan A. Rosner
Alan A. Rosner, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends Monday, June 3, 2019. He is survived by his former wife,
Nancy, his three
children, Alison
Rosner-Allison and husband
Thomas, Richard Rosner and wife Carole, and Melissa Kaye; grandchildren, Isabella Rosner, Jackson and Bria Kaye; and many other family and friends. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus and Mae Rosner; his beloved son, Lt. Col. David N. Rosner; his sister, Janice; his brother, Louis and; of course, his beloved Bassett hound, Daisy. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Captain. He was the longest practicing CPA in New Mexico before retiring after 60 + years running his own firm. Alan was honored by the AICPA Society for his extraordinary work as a CPA in 2016. Mr. Rosner dearly loved his family and
friends and
will be greatly
missed. Grave-
side services will be Wednesday,
June 5, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, B'Nai Israel Section,
700 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Memorial contributions may be made to B'Nai Israel Synagogue, Indian School Rd NE, All Ears Bassett Hound Sanctuary,www.allearsbassetsanctuary.com or the . The family would like to express their gratitude to Beehive Home - Fourhills and especially Elena Galicia for their exceptional care. Please visit our online guestbook and obituary for Alan at
