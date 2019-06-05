Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan A. Rosner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alan A. Rosner







Alan A. RosnerAlan A. Rosner, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends Monday, June 3, 2019. He is survived by his former wife,Nancy, his threechildren, AlisonRosner-Allison and husbandThomas, Richard Rosner and wife Carole, and Melissa Kaye; grandchildren, Isabella Rosner, Jackson and Bria Kaye; and many other family and friends. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus and Mae Rosner; his beloved son, Lt. Col. David N. Rosner; his sister, Janice; his brother, Louis and; of course, his beloved Bassett hound, Daisy. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Captain. He was the longest practicing CPA in New Mexico before retiring after 60 + years running his own firm. Alan was honored by the AICPA Society for his extraordinary work as a CPA in 2016. Mr. Rosner dearly loved his family andfriends andwill be greatlymissed. Grave-side services will be Wednesday,June 5, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, B'Nai Israel Section,700 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Memorial contributions may be made to B'Nai Israel Synagogue, Indian School Rd NE, All Ears Bassett Hound Sanctuary,www.allearsbassetsanctuary.com or the . The family would like to express their gratitude to Beehive Home - Fourhills and especially Elena Galicia for their exceptional care. Please visit our online guestbook and obituary for Alan at Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 5, 2019

