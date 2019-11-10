Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Edward Highley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alan Edward Aston Highley, 77, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away on Wednesday October 23rd at The University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Born on January 21, 1942 in Mhow, India to George Aston Highley and Dorothy Hand Highley, Alan spent the remainder of his childhood in Scotland, where he later met his wife Jannette. Alan lived for many years with his wife and children in The Netherlands, as well as Germany and England, later retiring to New Mexico with his wife Jannette to be close to his daughters and granddaughters.



Alan spent his early years sailing for the British Merchant Navy after which he attended Napier College in Edinburgh, preparing him for his future career in marketing and technical writing for Philips in the Netherlands, and later for his own company Highley Associates. Due to the nature of his work, Alan had the opportunity to travel and live with his family in many different countries throughout Europe. Alan spoke several languages, was an avid reader, and had a great love for history and nature. Known for his wit and jokes, Alan never missed the opportunity to make others laugh. Alan especially enjoyed time with his devoted wife Jannette of 52 years, daughters Amanda and Saskia and his four granddaughters. He was also known by his family and friends for his love of cats.



Alan is survived by his beloved wife, Jannette; daughters Amanda (Mike), Saskia (Kevin) granddaughters Emilee, Morgenn, Georgia and Juliette, brother Donald Highley, and his two cats Panther and Sapphire.



Friends, family and others whose lives Alan touched are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, November 23rd 2019 at 11:00 am, at the City Church, located at 5300 2nd St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. You are invited to a reception immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Humane Society.



