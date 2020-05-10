Alan Michael Gomez







Alan Gomez was taken from us on 5/10/2011.



Alan had just turned 22 years old.



Alan was so smart, had a good heart,



and had many friends.



Alan's family loves and misses him everyday.



There will always be an emptiness in our hearts that can never be replaced.



Rest in Peace my Son





