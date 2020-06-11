Alan T. Winland







Alan T. Winland was the last of the Winland boys. He passed away on May 19th 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was 89 years old. Just 33 days away from his 90th birthday.



He was born in Ohio on June 22 1930 to Hubert and Grace Winland. He had three older brothers, Bob, Lew, and Dale Winland. Alan would call his brothers " The Three Musketteers" because they where always getting into trouble together. Alan was a "Ohio boy", he grew up in Ohio, went to school in Ohio. Got his first job in Ohio. When World War II came along he tried to enlist in Ohio. He wanted to be a " fly boy" and fly airplanes but do to a childhood injury the Air Force would not except him and he stayed at home while his brothers went to war. He worked at Goodyear Aerospace for 25 years then retired in 1991. Alan and his brother Dale where both interested in the Winland Family history and traced the Winlands all the way back to the Revolutionary War.



He married aura Jean Arnold on her 18th birthday Dec. 30th 1953. They had two daughters, Debra S. Winland and Cynthia L. Winland. He is survived by all three of them. " His Girls" , he use to call us. He was a great Husband and Father and he went beyond the call of duty to take care of us. He is proceed in death by his parents, Hubert and Grace Winland, his three brothers, Bob, Lew and Dale.



He will be cremated on June 11th 2020 and his ashes will be scattered in the Sandia Mountains. In lieu of flowers the Family wishes that you make a donation to your local food bank.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store