Albert Armijo







Al Armijo, 76, resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed on Sunday, April 21, 2019 after several years of declining health. Al was born Jun 27, 1942 in Sabinal, NM, to Jose and Adelia Armijo. In 1981, he married the love of his life, Patricia. Al was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a man of honesty, integrity and generosity. He enjoyed conversations of his past and playing music. He was a retired and dedicated transport officer for 24 years. He was preceded in death by his son Eric Armijo and his 8 siblings. He is survived by his children Albert, James, Brenda and husband Paul, Roger, Diana and husband Gian; grandchildren Alex, Anthony, Destiny, Tabatha, Jhonny James, Isaac, Gavin, Cienna, Giana and Aliyah. Services are as follows: Rosary mass 9:00 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Parish on 6th and Copper, followed by the funeral mass at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Details of reception will be provided at the funeral mass.



