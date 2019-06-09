Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Albert D. Romero, age 83, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, after battling complications with Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy. He is survived by his three children, Sim Romero and wife, Pamela, Donna Garcia and husband, Fred, Desiree Stilwell and husband, Rob; six grandchildren and; eight great-grandchildren. Memorial Service for Mr. Romero will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH-University, with ennichement following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE. Reception will immediately follow the interment at the FRENCH-University Reception Center. Please visit our online guestbook for Albert at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019
