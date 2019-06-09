|
Albert D. Romero
Albert D. Romero, age 83, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, after battling complications with Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy. He is survived by his three children, Sim Romero and wife, Pamela, Donna Garcia and husband, Fred, Desiree Stilwell and husband, Rob; six grandchildren and; eight great-grandchildren. Memorial Service for Mr. Romero will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH-University, with ennichement following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE. Reception will immediately follow the interment at the FRENCH-University Reception Center. Please visit our online guestbook for Albert at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019