Albert EffingerAlbert ThomasEffinger (Al), beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away in his home on July 31, 2019. He is survived by his children Kathie, Jim, Rob, Tina (Tom), brothers Andrew (Naida) and John (Betty), grandchildrenStasia, Nicole and Greg, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Marian, son Tom, his parents Andrew and Dorothy, brother Francis, and sisters Anne, Rose and Agnes. Al was born August 8, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA. After high school, Al went to work for TWA in Philadelphia. He took a tour of duty with the Navy after which he went back to work with TWA for a total of 46 years before retiring in 1998. His service as a jet mechanic aboard the aircraft carrier Lake Champlainon tour in the Mediterranean generated some of his fondest memories of his youth. Al and his family moved to Albuquerque in July of 1963. Al was a genuinely nice and giving person. He spent numerous years involved in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He had a passion for woodworking and was recognized in local papers for his wooden toy making and generosity in giving them away to various organizations. He was a great "do-it-yourself" person who frequently helped friends and family with repairs and projects. Al was also committed to donating blood and plasma.A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held at Al's house on Friday, August 9. 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a . Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019

