Albert Foster
Albert "Al" James Foster



Albert "Al" James Foster passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife, Judy, and many family and friends. He was a loving and helpful husband, and he will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Al was a proud Veteran of both the US Marine Corps and Air Force. After he retired from the military, he worked for and later retired from Albuquerque Public Schools. He enjoyed going on long drives exploring Albuquerque and the surrounding areas.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be mailed, in memory of Al, to Disabled American Veterans, DAV Memorial Program, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250, or online at dav.org and select "Donate Now." Please visit our online guestbook for Al at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
