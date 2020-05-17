Albert Glowka Jr.
Albert George Glowka, Jr.



Albert George Glowka, Jr., age 81, was reunited with his beloved wife, Mary Anne, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Krammer and husband Bob, Lauren vanDongen and husband Dale, and Leighanne Holder and husband Karl; and grandchildren, Steve Krammer and wife Desirae, Eric Krammer, Kayleigh Holder and Kyle Holder. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Watermelon Mountain Ranch in Dad's honor. He was a huge animal lover. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com Daniels Family Funeral Services 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124 505-892-9920


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
