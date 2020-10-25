Albert A. HeckesAlbert A. Heckes, widower to Marian Heckes and Retired Chemical Engineer from Sandia National Laboratories, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 after living a long and happy life.Albert was born June 3, 1930, to parents, Ed and Ethel Heckes in Ordway, CO, and has one remaining sister, Shirley Gasper.Albert was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life they deserved. He was unendingly proud of his four living children, Rick (wife, Linda); John (wife, DJ); Helen Weldon (husband, Fred); Susan Kestell (husband, Ken); along with his 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered and missed by his family.A celebration of his life was held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Albert at