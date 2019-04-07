Albert J. Villareal
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert J. Villareal.
Albert John
Villareal, age
100, beloved
father, grandfa-
ther, and brother, entered his heavenly home on,
Tuesday, April
2, 2019. He was born in Alcalde, NM and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM. Albert was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, First Marine Division, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He proudly served his country during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago and Elena Villareal; his wife Elza L. Villareal; son, Robert B. Villareal; and granddaughter, Elena
Villareal.
Albert is survived by his loving children, Mary Helen Benavides and husband Albert, Albert Villareal, Jr. and wife Theresa, and Cynthia Villareal Herrera;
six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are his siblings, Mother Mary Louise (Carmelite Monastery Santa Fe, NM), Gilbert Villareal and wife Jane;
and many other loving relatives
and friends. Albert will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
A Rosary will be recited Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St., NW, Albuquerque. The Service of Christian Burial will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Those who wish to
express their condolences please visit
www.alamedamortuary.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019