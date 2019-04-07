Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert J. Villareal. View Sign

Albert J. Villareal







Albert John



Villareal, age



100, beloved



father, grandfa-



ther, and brother, entered his heavenly home on,



Tuesday, April



2, 2019. He was born in Alcalde, NM and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM. Albert was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, First Marine Division, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He proudly served his country during World War II.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago and Elena Villareal; his wife Elza L. Villareal; son, Robert B. Villareal; and granddaughter, Elena



Villareal.



Albert is survived by his loving children, Mary Helen Benavides and husband Albert, Albert Villareal, Jr. and wife Theresa, and Cynthia Villareal Herrera;



six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are his siblings, Mother Mary Louise (Carmelite Monastery Santa Fe, NM), Gilbert Villareal and wife Jane;



and many other loving relatives



and friends. Albert will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.



A Rosary will be recited Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St., NW, Albuquerque. The Service of Christian Burial will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.



Those who wish to



express their condolences please visit



www.alamedamortuary.com



Albert J. VillarealAlbert JohnVillareal, age100, belovedfather, grandfa-ther, and brother, entered his heavenly home on,Tuesday, April2, 2019. He was born in Alcalde, NM and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM. Albert was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, First Marine Division, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He proudly served his country during World War II.He was preceded in death by his parents, Santiago and Elena Villareal; his wife Elza L. Villareal; son, Robert B. Villareal; and granddaughter, ElenaVillareal.Albert is survived by his loving children, Mary Helen Benavides and husband Albert, Albert Villareal, Jr. and wife Theresa, and Cynthia Villareal Herrera;six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are his siblings, Mother Mary Louise (Carmelite Monastery Santa Fe, NM), Gilbert Villareal and wife Jane;and many other loving relativesand friends. Albert will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.A Rosary will be recited Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St., NW, Albuquerque. The Service of Christian Burial will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.Those who wish toexpress their condolences please visit Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary

9420 Fourth St. NW

Albuquerque , NM 87114

(505) 898-3160 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close