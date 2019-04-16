Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert John Barbieri. View Sign

Albert John Barbieri







Peacefully



entered heaven



on Friday,



April 12, 2019



fortified with the Sacraments of



Holy Mother



Church; beloved



son of Catarina



Rebolini and



Stefano Barbieri; cherished hus-



band of Elizabeth Mullanphy



Boland Barbieri; treasured father of Cecelia Clark



Barbieri- Costantiello,



Mariquita de Laureal



Barbieri and James



Emmett Dee Barbieri; dear father-in-law of Thomas



Lorenzo Costantiello; loyal and devoted son, brother, cousin, in-law, uncle, godfather and long-time friend of many.



Returning from service in the US Army in St. Louis, he continued his 45-year career in consumer banking in executive roles from Senior Vice President, Vice President of Operations,



Branch Manager, Auditor and Comptroller. He



served as the President of the New Mexico Bankers' Association. He retired



from First National Bank of Albuquerque before returning to St. Louis with his family and retired again from Bank of America.



Albert was actively involved in all aspects of life and sought to make anything he was involved in better. He was an active contributor and parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He played a vital role in the art community in Albuquerque, serving as the first president of the New Mexico Arts & Craft Fair as well as contributing to the State Fair by serving as a member of the New Mexico Racing Commission. In St. Louis, Albert served on the Finance Committee of St. Joseph's Church in Clayton, the ACA and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.



He was a proud graduate of the University of New Mexico, proud Albuquerque New Mexican and



proud Italian, whose family was a part of making



Albuquerque a great city



before making St. Louis



home. There was no greater husband and father who was his family's rock and champion. His integrity, faith and love of life will continue to be an inspiration to all those who were blessed to cross his path.



Albert will be greatly



missed by his wife,



children, son-in-law, sister,



in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Clayton, Missouri. Interment Calvary Cemetery.



Online condolences at:



ambrusterchapel.com



