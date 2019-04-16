Albert John Barbieri

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert John Barbieri.

Albert John Barbieri



Peacefully

entered heaven

on Friday,

April 12, 2019

fortified with the Sacraments of

Holy Mother

Church; beloved

son of Catarina

Rebolini and

Stefano Barbieri; cherished hus-

band of Elizabeth Mullanphy

Boland Barbieri; treasured father of Cecelia Clark

Barbieri- Costantiello,

Mariquita de Laureal

Barbieri and James

Emmett Dee Barbieri; dear father-in-law of Thomas

Lorenzo Costantiello; loyal and devoted son, brother, cousin, in-law, uncle, godfather and long-time friend of many.

Returning from service in the US Army in St. Louis, he continued his 45-year career in consumer banking in executive roles from Senior Vice President, Vice President of Operations,

Branch Manager, Auditor and Comptroller. He

served as the President of the New Mexico Bankers' Association. He retired

from First National Bank of Albuquerque before returning to St. Louis with his family and retired again from Bank of America.

Albert was actively involved in all aspects of life and sought to make anything he was involved in better. He was an active contributor and parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He played a vital role in the art community in Albuquerque, serving as the first president of the New Mexico Arts & Craft Fair as well as contributing to the State Fair by serving as a member of the New Mexico Racing Commission. In St. Louis, Albert served on the Finance Committee of St. Joseph's Church in Clayton, the ACA and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

He was a proud graduate of the University of New Mexico, proud Albuquerque New Mexican and

proud Italian, whose family was a part of making

Albuquerque a great city

before making St. Louis

home. There was no greater husband and father who was his family's rock and champion. His integrity, faith and love of life will continue to be an inspiration to all those who were blessed to cross his path.

Albert will be greatly

missed by his wife,

children, son-in-law, sister,

in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Clayton, Missouri. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences at:

ambrusterchapel.com
Funeral Home
Ambruster Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
6633 Clayton Road
Saint Louis, MO 63117
(314) 863-1300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.