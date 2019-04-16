Albert John Barbieri
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert John Barbieri.
Peacefully
entered heaven
on Friday,
April 12, 2019
fortified with the Sacraments of
Holy Mother
Church; beloved
son of Catarina
Rebolini and
Stefano Barbieri; cherished hus-
band of Elizabeth Mullanphy
Boland Barbieri; treasured father of Cecelia Clark
Barbieri- Costantiello,
Mariquita de Laureal
Barbieri and James
Emmett Dee Barbieri; dear father-in-law of Thomas
Lorenzo Costantiello; loyal and devoted son, brother, cousin, in-law, uncle, godfather and long-time friend of many.
Returning from service in the US Army in St. Louis, he continued his 45-year career in consumer banking in executive roles from Senior Vice President, Vice President of Operations,
Branch Manager, Auditor and Comptroller. He
served as the President of the New Mexico Bankers' Association. He retired
from First National Bank of Albuquerque before returning to St. Louis with his family and retired again from Bank of America.
Albert was actively involved in all aspects of life and sought to make anything he was involved in better. He was an active contributor and parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He played a vital role in the art community in Albuquerque, serving as the first president of the New Mexico Arts & Craft Fair as well as contributing to the State Fair by serving as a member of the New Mexico Racing Commission. In St. Louis, Albert served on the Finance Committee of St. Joseph's Church in Clayton, the ACA and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
He was a proud graduate of the University of New Mexico, proud Albuquerque New Mexican and
proud Italian, whose family was a part of making
Albuquerque a great city
before making St. Louis
home. There was no greater husband and father who was his family's rock and champion. His integrity, faith and love of life will continue to be an inspiration to all those who were blessed to cross his path.
Albert will be greatly
missed by his wife,
children, son-in-law, sister,
in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Clayton, Missouri. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Online condolences at:
ambrusterchapel.com
Ambruster Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
6633 Clayton Road
Saint Louis, MO 63117
(314) 863-1300
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 16, 2019