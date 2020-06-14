Albert L. McNiel
Albert L. McNiel, 79, born Saturday, September 14, 1940, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020, with his wife at his side. To read the full obituary and sign our online guestbook for Albert, please visit
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.