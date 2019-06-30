Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Sandoval. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert J. Sandoval







Albert J. Sandoval, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on June 1, 1931.



Albert is survived by the mother of his six children, Mary Antonia Sandoval; his children, Mary Liz Bencomo, Albert Edward Sandoval and wife, Cathy, Laura Elena Sandoval, Diana Encina and husband, Roy, Rose Rodriguez, Angela Starkey and husband, Rick, Lisa Jaramillo, Randy Jaramillo.



Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Mary J. Sandoval of Albuquerque, NM and several brothers and sisters.



Albert was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a very special grandson, Jeremy Burns.



He will be greatly missed. He was loved by many.



A very special thank you to Betty Sedillo, his former caregiver and her family for the love extended to him; Cornucopia Adult Day Care for the 15 years of caring and compassion shown to him.



Services are July 2, 2019 with Mass at 10:30 a.m. at kSan Martin Church, 8321 Camino San Martin SW. Burial at 3:00 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 601 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, NM.



Pallbearers: Frederick Garcia, Andrew Bencomo, Jude Bencomo, Samuel Bencomo, Martin Sandoval, Aaron Sandoval, Leroy Sandoval, Brian Burns and Patrick Lucero.



