Albert Trujillo
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Trujillo.
It is with great sorrow, that we share the passing of our father, Albert Trujillo age 79, on Dec. 26, 2018. He was a loving father, uncle, brother and friend to many. Albert loved the outdoors, gardening and woodworking. Some of the wonderful creations were bird houses that surrounded his backyard. He enjoyed visits with his family in Belen and Albuquerque and made sure when his daughters came back to New Mexico, they made trips to visit their uncles and aunts to share stories and catch up on family news.
He will be greatly missed by his 4 daughters, Natalie Gonzalez, husband Rudy, Christina McDonald, hus-
band Brad, Josephine DiLorenzo and Nicole Trujillo, 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, Felipe Trujillo,
Sylvia Baca,
Ninfa Sanchez,
Manuel Trujillo
and Prescilla Trujillo,
many nephews, nieces, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father
Elfigo Trujillo, mother
Demecia Trujillo, brothers Dick Trujillo, Terry Trujillo and Ernest Trujillo, grandsons Gabriel and Victor. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 9, Living Word Church, 1901 17th Ave NE, Rio Rancho, NM, 87144.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2019