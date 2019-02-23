Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Trujillo. View Sign

Albert Trujillo







It is with great sorrow, that we share the passing of our father, Albert Trujillo age 79, on Dec. 26, 2018. He was a loving father, uncle, brother and friend to many. Albert loved the outdoors, gardening and woodworking. Some of the wonderful creations were bird houses that surrounded his backyard. He enjoyed visits with his family in Belen and Albuquerque and made sure when his daughters came back to New Mexico, they made trips to visit their uncles and aunts to share stories and catch up on family news.



He will be greatly missed by his 4 daughters, Natalie Gonzalez, husband Rudy, Christina McDonald, hus-



band Brad, Josephine DiLorenzo and Nicole Trujillo, 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, Felipe Trujillo,



Sylvia Baca,



Ninfa Sanchez,



Manuel Trujillo



and Prescilla Trujillo,



many nephews, nieces, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father



Elfigo Trujillo, mother



Demecia Trujillo, brothers Dick Trujillo, Terry Trujillo and Ernest Trujillo, grandsons Gabriel and Victor. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 9, Living Word Church, 1901 17th Ave NE, Rio Rancho, NM, 87144.



Albert TrujilloIt is with great sorrow, that we share the passing of our father, Albert Trujillo age 79, on Dec. 26, 2018. He was a loving father, uncle, brother and friend to many. Albert loved the outdoors, gardening and woodworking. Some of the wonderful creations were bird houses that surrounded his backyard. He enjoyed visits with his family in Belen and Albuquerque and made sure when his daughters came back to New Mexico, they made trips to visit their uncles and aunts to share stories and catch up on family news.He will be greatly missed by his 4 daughters, Natalie Gonzalez, husband Rudy, Christina McDonald, hus-band Brad, Josephine DiLorenzo and Nicole Trujillo, 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, Felipe Trujillo,Sylvia Baca,Ninfa Sanchez,Manuel Trujilloand Prescilla Trujillo,many nephews, nieces, and friends. He was preceded in death by his fatherElfigo Trujillo, motherDemecia Trujillo, brothers Dick Trujillo, Terry Trujillo and Ernest Trujillo, grandsons Gabriel and Victor. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 9, Living Word Church, 1901 17th Ave NE, Rio Rancho, NM, 87144. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close