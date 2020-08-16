1/1
Alberta Irene Abeita
Alberta Irene Abeita



June 29, 1923 to July 30,2020

One July 30th Alberta Irene Abeita completed her 97 year journey on this earth and is now in the loving arms of our Father in Heaven.

Alberta was a member of Isleta Pueblo, She was strong and feisty and had a very sly sense of humor. She worked in the medical field throughout her career, at the original Santa Fe Railroad Hospital, Presbyterian and retired from IHS Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother Anna Blythe, husband Isidore Abeita, her son Anthony Abeita and her grandson Adam Tenorio.

She is survived by her sons Joseph and wife Sally and Michael and wife Ruth, daughter in law Emma Abeita who with her son Michael cared for Alberta with love and no end to their commitment. Also her friend Tillie who added so much in Alberta's last years. Her caregiver Patsy, who cared for Alberta with love and compassion.

Alberta leaves to cherish memories her ten grandchildren and numerous great and great grandchildren.

Alberta enjoyed spending time at the casino, traveling to Las Vegas and Laughlin whenever the occasion arose.

We miss her and will forever hold her in our hearts. We wish to convey our heartfelt gratitude to Ambercare Hospice for their support. To Mari an Nicole who went above and beyond in care of Alberta.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary~Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Augustine Parish, TR 35, #71, Isleta Pueblo. Interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:30 pm. Pallbearers will be Nathan Abeita, Irene Gonzales, Andrea Tenorio, Sharon Tenorio, Jeff Tenorio, and Andrew Tenorio. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michelle Tenorio, Jessica Tenorio and Tammy Abeita.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garcia Mortuary
717 Stover Ave. SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-5222
