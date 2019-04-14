Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta K. Nelson Cole. View Sign

Alberta Cole was born December 28, 1940, in DeKalb, Illinois and died in Albuquerque, NM on April 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Albert Theodore Nelson and Rachel Cecelia Johnston Nelson, both of DeKalb. She grew up on a farm south west of DeKalb, where she was in the last graduating class of Slade Elementary School, a one room, country school. She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1958 and attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, for 2 years. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in January, 1970, from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Master's Degree in Education, 1973, from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. She taught in the DuBois Pennsylvania Area School District and later in the Clearfield Pennsylvania Area School District. She retired from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, an Assistant Professor in Special Education.



In 1976, Alberta married Dr. James H. Cole, Dean of the School of Communication and Computer Science at Clarion UP. Alberta (or Bert as she was known to close friends and family) was an active Associate Member of the Rio Grande Valley Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 34 years, Sheryl Cole Heying her older step daughter, and survived by step daughter, Cyndi Cole



Johnson and her husband Wayne of Albuquerque, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a sister and her husband,



Rosemary and Don Hedstrom of Wenatchee, Washington.



Her burial will be in the Santa Fe National Cemetery next to her beloved husband; service details to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the with favorites being the NM Chapter of the , , , and the RGVNM Blue Star Mothers.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019

