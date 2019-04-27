Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta Nash. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alberta NashAlberta "Babs"Nash, age 93,died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 21,2019 in Albuquerque, NM.Babs is survived by daughter, Kathryn Nash-Williams of Albuquerque; son, Dan Nash of Albuquerque; daughter, Kelly Wilner (Dr. Joel Wilner) of Santa Fe, NM. She is also survived by a brother, Bob Metcalfe of Saint John, NB Canada; sisters-in-law, Peg Abad of E. Williston, NY and Alice Soencksen, of Falls Village, CT; as well as many loving nieces and nephews in NY and Canada.She is preceded in death by her husband, John 'Jay' Nash (1997); a son, Thomas Nash; parents, Gordon Metcalfe and Catherine (Good) Metcalfe, of Saint John, NB Canada; and brother, Donald Metcalfe, MD.Babs was born on December 5, 1925 in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. She attended High School and Business College in Saint John. Babs volunteered for the Canadian Red Cross during WWII and worked for the Canadian Pacific Railroad at their Saint John/Digby N.S. Ferry Office until she moved to New York in 1948.Babs married Jay Nash and they raised their four children on Long Island, NY. The family moved to New Mexico in 1978 and settled in Albuquerque. She worked for PNM for many years and loved her position as Administrative Assistant at their subsidiary, Sunbelt Mining Company, until she retired in 1988. She enjoyed being an active member of Risen Savior R.C. Church well into her mid 80's.The family would like to thank Presbyterian Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and loving care of our Mother during her final days.Graveside Services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery followed by a reception at her daughter's home in Santa Fe for family and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Humane NM, 615 Virginia St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Please visit our online guestbook for Babs at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 27, 2019

