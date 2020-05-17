Albina Gertrude (nee Mitrenga) AdamsAlbina, age 94, was born in Chicago, IL on September 9, 1925. She passed peacefully, in her sleep on Saturday, May 9, 2020. The only daughter of Walter Mitrenga, a Polish immigrant and cabinet maker, and Frances Malinowski Mitrenga, the daughter of Polish immigrants and a telephone operator. She had three older brothers, Arthur John, Thaddeus (Ted) Walter, and Edward Paul, and one younger brother, Father Edwin Francis, a Catholic priest. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and very proud of them all and of their Polish heritage.Albina worked in various positions for AT&T, Southwestern Bell, and Mountain Bell for over 33 years in Chicago, IL, Albuquerque, NM, Kansas City, MO, St. Louis, MO, and Dallas (Plano), TX. She was a proud supporter of the Telephone Pioneers. A highlight of her final years in Albuquerque was a visit to the Telephone Pioneer Museum downtown.Albina was married to John William Adams for more than 68 years before his passing in 2014. Together they had three sons, and she is survived by Philip (Peggie) of Galena, MO, Marshall (Kelly) of Albuquerque, NM, and Victor of Plano, TX.She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Dolores Mitrenga of Elgin, IL, Della Waymack and Imogene Neff of Ozark, MO, and Wanda Graves of Green Valley, AZ; and former daughter-in-law, Diane Cebulak Adams of Plano, TX.Her grandchildren, Angela Adams Martilik (Jerry), Veronica Adams, and John Adams; her great-grandchildren, Steele and Violet Martilik also mourn her passing.Albina has requested a private cremation with no funeral services. There will be a Memorial Mass scheduled at a later date. Albina will be interred with John at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Mary Newell, RN, and Raylena Ives with Legacy Home Health Care, for the compassion, attentiveness, and the love and care given to Albina and to our family caregivers over the past 20 months. With all our love, Philip, Marshall, and Victor. Please visit our online guestbook for Albina at