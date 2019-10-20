|
|
Albina Barbieri Mock
Albina Barbieri Mock was born Sunday, February 20, 1927. She passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Albina was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Shaw Mock, Jr. in 1996 after fifty-one years of marriage; her parents, Domenico and Caterina Barbieri; sisters, Marguerite, Yolanda, Virginia; and brother, Johnny. She is survived by her four sons, Steven (Margie), David (Alma), Carl, and Alan; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Rose and her nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a graduate of the original Albuquerque High School in 1945. She was employed by Raton Wholesale Liquors, Broome Furniture, and retired with twenty-seven years at Albuquerque National Bank/Sunwest Bank/Bank of America customer service, downtown Albuquerque. She will be sorely missed by her family members, she was such a great mom. She was a active member of the Elks Club and spent many evenings with her friends there. You would always see her at the Frontier Restaurant with her friend, Maryann, after Saturday evening Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Thanks to the staff at the Hannett House, and Carol and Nancy, for helping us take care of her, we greatly appreciate that. Until we meet again, Mom......
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 9:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian of Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1818 Coal Place SE. Interment will follow the Mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019