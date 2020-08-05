Aldred Lyman Stevens, Ph. D.
Aldred Lyman Stevens, Ph.D. passed away from COVID-19 at the age of 85 in Albuquerque, NM, where he had lived for 50 years. Al was one of four children born of Helen and Aldred Stevens of Brown City, MI. Al is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois Stevens; daughter, Michelle and husband, Arthur Kraut; son, Craig Stevens and wife, Nancy; sister, Shirley and husband, Pat Burke; and grandsons, Jeff Stevens and wife, Michelle, and Brad Stevens. Al was predeceased by his parents, William Aldred Stevens and Helen Teeple Stevens; brother, Evert Stevens; and sister, Beverly Stevens Senko.
A Memorial Service celebrating Al's life will be held at a later date at Hoffmantown Church when it is safe to do so.
Growing up on his family's dairy farm in Brown City, MI, Al came by his interest in fixing things naturally. He earned a Ph.D. in Applied Mechanics at Michigan State University in 1968. He married his wife, Lois Ann Innes, at the First Presbyterian Church in Marlette, MI in 1956. Al worked at Sandia Labs in Albuquerque for 30 years, first in the oil shale division and then in the nuclear waste disposal division, with a brief intervening stint of three years in Occidental Petroleum in California in their oil shale division.
Al loved to use his intellect to figure out how things around him worked, and he enjoyed nothing better than to build and fix things. Al and a friend built two cabins in the Pecos Wilderness in 1970. His cabin was the love of his life; he spent as much time as he could there. In his spare time, Al and his best friend owned many apartments for 30 years in the area of Albuquerque which is now known as the International District. They co-managed and did all the property maintenance, using humor and elbow grease to apply his engineering know-how to keep the properties up. Al liked to take road trips driving long distances to visit National Parks where he and family could glory in the beauty of nature. Al enjoyed being a part of The Boy Scout leadership team during the years his son, Craig, participated in Scouts.
Donations can be made in honor of Al's life to Hoffmantown Church in Albuquerque, or one of the following charities: Faith Comes By Hearing (faithcomesbyhearing.com
), Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
). Please visit our online guestbook for Al at www.FrenchFunerals.com