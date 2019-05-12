Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alejandro Gallegos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alejandro GallegosWhile everyone else is celebrating Mother's Day (Happy Mother's Day in heaven Julia Gallegos), we are remembering one year since you left us to join mom. We miss you and think of you always by remembering your love, laughter and great stories. You live on in each of us as we continue to share you with everyone through our own stories of your great life. We just ask that you and mom continue to pray for us every day. With all our love, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019

