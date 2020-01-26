Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aletha J. Malone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aletha J. Malone







She was born, Aletha Jewel Foster, 12/17/1926 to Sofia Vigil and Melvin Foster in Miami, AZ. She died 1/22/2020 at the age of 93 in Rio Rancho, NM.



She was predeceased by her brother, Norman Foster, her sister, Dolores Schnatz, her son, Shaun Palmer and husband, Bob Malone. She is survived by her sister, Shari Weymouth, of Phoenix, AZ her daughter, Andrea Escher, and son-in-law Todd Tibbals of Albuquerque; her grandchildren: Tracy Martinez and husband Peter; Pablo Bryant and wife Amy; Maia Korte and husband Doug; in addition her great-grandchildren: Liam, Molly and Max all of California.



Aletha took pleasure in her various roles as sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked many years at the Telephone Company in downtown Albuquerque from which she retired. She was a weekend watercolorist and a dedicated member of her church. Aletha expressed a contagious joie de vivre, loving to sing and laugh. She also had a flair for fashion and enjoyed looking her best.



Her ashes will be interred with those of her late husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank her wonderful, kind, patient caregiver of many years, Kathy Meidell of Albuquerque; Hospice de la Luz and the Retreat Gardens in Rio Rancho for the care their loving staff provided Aletha and her family.



Aletha J. MaloneShe was born, Aletha Jewel Foster, 12/17/1926 to Sofia Vigil and Melvin Foster in Miami, AZ. She died 1/22/2020 at the age of 93 in Rio Rancho, NM.She was predeceased by her brother, Norman Foster, her sister, Dolores Schnatz, her son, Shaun Palmer and husband, Bob Malone. She is survived by her sister, Shari Weymouth, of Phoenix, AZ her daughter, Andrea Escher, and son-in-law Todd Tibbals of Albuquerque; her grandchildren: Tracy Martinez and husband Peter; Pablo Bryant and wife Amy; Maia Korte and husband Doug; in addition her great-grandchildren: Liam, Molly and Max all of California.Aletha took pleasure in her various roles as sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked many years at the Telephone Company in downtown Albuquerque from which she retired. She was a weekend watercolorist and a dedicated member of her church. Aletha expressed a contagious joie de vivre, loving to sing and laugh. She also had a flair for fashion and enjoyed looking her best.Her ashes will be interred with those of her late husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank her wonderful, kind, patient caregiver of many years, Kathy Meidell of Albuquerque; Hospice de la Luz and the Retreat Gardens in Rio Rancho for the care their loving staff provided Aletha and her family. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close