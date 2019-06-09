Alex C. Cuellar Jr.

Alex C. Cuellar Jr.



Alex C. (David)

Cuellar, Jr, 66, of Albuquerque, died early

Friday, May 31,

2019 at a local

hospital.

Alex â€" known as

AC - suffered a debilitating

stroke and multiple heart attacks in January of this year and had

been hospitalized since.

Alex was born December 17, 1952 in San Antonio, TX to Alejandro (Alec) Cuellar (father) and Pauline

Cuellar Gentile (mother). He attended Central Catholic High School in San Antonio, San Antonio Jr. Broadcasting at San Antonio Jr College and studied Film/Media Post Production at CNM in Albuquerque.

Alex retired December 31, 2018 from the Sandoval County Assessor's Office. He also served in New Mexico state government during the Bill Richardson administration as a Public information Officer at the General Services Department.

He previously enjoyed

a career in broadcasting, with two stints at 770

KKOB-AM in

Albuquerque and two at WOAI in San Antonio.

Alex was a talented writer and reporter and a polished professional behind the microphone. He had a quick wit, a love for puns and could improvise live on-air with

ease.

His other loves included his dogs, Jesse and

Frankie, the Dallas Cowboys, motorcycles and

his wife of twenty years,

Karen D. Cuellar. She survives, as well as his step-daughter Erika Almy and step-son Chris Almy and his wife Laura, Grandson Sean and two sisters, Yolanda Gentile of San Antonio, Texas and Catherine

Danforth of Bath, Maine.

The date and time of the memorial service to follow.

The family wishes to thank all the health care providers in Albuquerque who took care of Alex during the last five months. In lieu of flowers, please send

donations to Animal Protection of New Mexico

(https://apnm.org).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019
