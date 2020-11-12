1/1
Alex Sanchez
1964 - 2020
Alex Gilbert Sanchez

1964-2020



Alex Gilbert Sanchez, a life long resident of Belen, NM passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born September 24, 1964 in Belen, NM where he remained and called home. Alex took his job very seriously and literally was lighting up the world. He was a hard-working electrician and a very giving man. Not only was he committed to his job he was also committed to family and friends. Alex took pride in being known as the "Go to Guy". It didn't matter the time or day or night he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Alex was truly the most generous person. He was a joker and had a special nickname for everyone.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Sanchez; sister, Frances Jaramillo; nephew, Lawrence Trujillo; niece, Lauren Silva; father-in-law, Froilan Gonzales; and mother-in-law, Virginia Gonzales.

Alex's life will be carried on by his loving soul mate of 22 years, Cindy Sanchez. Their Love for each other should be an inspiration to all; sons, Alex Sanchez Jr. (Nicole), Nathan Sanchez, Carlos Sanchez and Izayah Montoya; mother, Lucy Sanchez; sisters, Anna Trujillo (Edwin), Corrine Payne (Bill) Isabel Jaramillo and Bernadette Silva (Manuel); brother, Joe Sanchez (Linda "Micky") and Charles Sanchez; and two grandchildren, Theodore and Ariella; brothers-in-law, Robert Gonzales (Avalon), and Alfred Gonzales (Roberta). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

A memorial service will be held, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at RGV Chapel of Calvary Ministries beginning at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow.

Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register is available ble at www.noblin.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
RGV Chapel of Calvary Ministries
NOV
18
Memorial service
10:00 AM
RGV Chapel of Calvary Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Noblin Funeral Service
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-4448
