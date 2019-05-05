Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander P. Stone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alexander Paul Stone







Alexander Paul Stone, 89, died on April 7, 2018, in Albuquerque. A memorial tree dedication will be held on May 10, 2019, at the UNM Math Department.



Dr. Stone was a professor of mathematics at the University of New Mexico, twice chairing the department. A specialist in differential geometry, electromagnetic theory, and differential equations, he authored numerous books and over 50 peer-reviewed articles. Dr. Stone held a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Illinois, an M.S. in electrical engineering from Newark College of Engineering, and a B.S. in electrical engineering from Columbia University.



Previously, Dr. Stone was associate professor of mathematics at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Before that, he was assistant professor of physics at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania; an instructor in electrical engineering at Manhattan College in Riverdale, New York; and a field engineer at Western Electric. He also served as an enlisted electronics technician in the US Navy â€" where he was posted to USS Wisconsin and earned a Victory Medal â€" and as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army.



Dr. Stone consulted at the Air Force Research Laboratory in Albuquerque, where he collaborated extensively on electromagnetic theory research with Dr. Carl Baum. He was also a board member of the SUMMA Foundation, which sponsors electromagnetic research and graduate fellowships.



He enjoyed interviewing undergraduate applicants to Columbia University, judging science fairs, and grading the New Mexico High School Mathematics Contest. He loved classical music, opera, and hiking, particularly in New Hampshire's White Mountains.



Memorial contributions may be made to the UNM Foundation (allocation #202312, index 240004).



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019

