Alexander James "A.J." SingleAlexander James "A.J." Single, 39, of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Evanston, IL on September 2, 1981. A.J. is survived by his loving wife, Jasmine Rene (Morris) Single; parents, Marie and John Buttitta; and his beloved Golden-Retrievers, Berkley and Charger.A.J. was an Alum of New Mexico Highlands University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in 2007. He enjoyed football and disc golf and was a member of the Professional Disc Golf Association.A.J. was a big strong husband and son. He will be hugely missed by his loving family, many friends, and his dogs. He had a huge heart and never met a stranger. A.J.'s smile and laugh would instantly bring joy to your heart. He loved deeply and touched many.