Alexander Single
1981 - 2020
Alexander James "A.J." Single





Alexander James "A.J." Single, 39, of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Evanston, IL on September 2, 1981. A.J. is survived by his loving wife, Jasmine Rene (Morris) Single; parents, Marie and John Buttitta; and his beloved Golden-Retrievers, Berkley and Charger.

A.J. was an Alum of New Mexico Highlands University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in 2007. He enjoyed football and disc golf and was a member of the Professional Disc Golf Association.

A.J. was a big strong husband and son. He will be hugely missed by his loving family, many friends, and his dogs. He had a huge heart and never met a stranger. A.J.'s smile and laugh would instantly bring joy to your heart. He loved deeply and touched many.

To leave a condolence for the family please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Wyoming Chapel
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
November 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Greg Rushing
