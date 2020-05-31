Alexandria Chavez











Alexandria "Alex" Renee Chavez was born on September 7, 1983, and gained her wings on May 16, 2020. She was a free spirit with a bold personality that lived by her own rules, advocated for love, beauty, and peace. Alex is now in heaven with her dad, Ernie. Alex is survived by her mother Joanna, stepfather Joe, brother Ernest and her lovely daughter Jade. Alex also had a tremendous amount of love to give to all of her family who includes; Grandma Rose, uncles, aunts, cousins, half/step-siblings, nieces, and nephews. Alex, you will be deeply missed by your family. Until we meet again, we love and miss you!





