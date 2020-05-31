Alexandria Chavez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexandria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexandria Chavez





Alexandria "Alex" Renee Chavez was born on September 7, 1983, and gained her wings on May 16, 2020. She was a free spirit with a bold personality that lived by her own rules, advocated for love, beauty, and peace. Alex is now in heaven with her dad, Ernie. Alex is survived by her mother Joanna, stepfather Joe, brother Ernest and her lovely daughter Jade. Alex also had a tremendous amount of love to give to all of her family who includes; Grandma Rose, uncles, aunts, cousins, half/step-siblings, nieces, and nephews. Alex, you will be deeply missed by your family. Until we meet again, we love and miss you!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved