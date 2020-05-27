Alfred Daniel Foster







It has been a year since Alfred Daniel Foster, 95, a resident of Albuquerque for 63 years, boarded his final flight in the early morning hours of May 26, 2019 after a brief illness.



Al was born December 23, 1923, the middle child of Carl William and Amelia Carl Foster, in Gibsonburg Ohio. Like many young men of his generation, Al joined the Army Air Corps in March 1943 for the duration of World War II. He then attended Ohio State University and obtained a degree in aeronautical engineering graduating in 1950. This coincided with the onset of the Korean Conflict and Al rejoined the Air Force as a Captain and pilot. A chance encounter with a feisty red-headed Air Force nurse led to a whirlwind courtship and marriage. Al and Margaret Ann Garrett (of Between, Georgia) were married on July 27, 1951. Their honeymoon was spent on a troop ship headed for Japan where they both were to be stationed. Upon arriving in Japan, they began their tour of duty. Ann was sent to southern Japan while Al flew missions into combat to rescue injured soldiers and acted as an information officer. They were married for 41 years when Ann passed away in 1992.



After the war, they settled in Columbus Ohio where Al worked at North American Aviation. Their two children Elisa Ann Bowyer (of Albuquerque, NM) and Christopher Alan Foster (late of Albuquerque, NM) were born in Columbus, Ohio.



In 1956, the family moved to Albuquerque where Al began a 51 year career at Sandia National Laboratories. He was a member of the technical staff as an Aeronautical engineer and loved his work until he retired in 2007. Out of his many accomplishments while working for SNL, his greatest joy was having the chance to work with his son once on a project. Upon retiring, Al worked with his children helping in their business until 2009. His family took him on a surprise Mississippi river cruise for his 80th birthday and they all celebrated his 90th birthday in Hawaii. His family was fortunate to travel with him up until this last year.



His family and friends continue to miss his never ending love, his passion for life and unfailing gifts of encouragement and forgiving nature. His motto was strength comes from our togetherness. Diane Jacobi, Kim, Ian and Zac Eagle joined his daughter and son-in-law at a graveside internment in Between, Georgia last year.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, the love of his life Ann and son Chris.



He is survived by his daughter Elisa and son-in-law Charles Bowyer of Albuquerque, NM,; nieces and nephews: Bonnie Gahn and husband Mike, Jari Ann Schaffer and husband Randy, Jennifer Ortman and husband Tim, Tom Schoendorf and wife Ginger, Steve Schoendorf and wife Mary Jane, Shirley Scott and Amy O'Connor, plus many loving grand nieces and nephews of Ohio.



Honorable mention to Diane and Susan Jacobi; Dan Koehler; Gary Buss; Mary Ann Burken; Jean Thrower; Kim, Ian and Zac Eagle; and David and Sam Morris. While not related by blood all were considered family and enriched his life each and every day.





