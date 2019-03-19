Alfred J. "Joe" Torres
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred J. Torres.
Joe Torres, 74, owner of Toro Enterprises,a building, plumbing and electrical contractor, passed away on March 10 2019. He is survived by his partner, Lee Traub, his son, Jeff Torres his two grandchildren Daniel and Elijah. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene Torres and sisters, Maria, Frances, Sandra, and Lorraine. He also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Joe, his mother, Frances, father, Alfredo, brothers, Ernest, Benny and Eddie, and sisters, Mella, Virgie, Marcella. A memorial service will be held on Friday 11:00 a.m. March 22, 2019 at Heaven Bound Ministries, 4311 12th Ct.NW Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019