Alfred Mondragon







Mr. Alfred Mondragon transitioned from this earthy life to eternal rest on Tuesday September 15th, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born November 20th, 1962.



The beloved son of Roman J. and Oliva (Vita) Mondragon. Devoted father to Alfred A. Jr. And loving partner of Diane Ortiz. Alfred was employed by Diversified Inspections, an IIA company. Alfred's siblings are Kenneth Mondragon, Lionel and Doris Anaya, Glen and Brenda Mondragon, Janette Telles, and Frank and Kathy Marcelli. Alfred had many nieces and nephews, and countless loved ones.



Services will be Monday September 28th, 2020, St Jude Thaddeus Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd NW, 87114. 10am Rosary, 10:30 Mass, burial immediately following, Gate of Heaven Paseo del Norte and Wyoming.





