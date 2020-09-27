1/
Alfred Mondragon
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Mondragon



Mr. Alfred Mondragon transitioned from this earthy life to eternal rest on Tuesday September 15th, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born November 20th, 1962.

The beloved son of Roman J. and Oliva (Vita) Mondragon. Devoted father to Alfred A. Jr. And loving partner of Diane Ortiz. Alfred was employed by Diversified Inspections, an IIA company. Alfred's siblings are Kenneth Mondragon, Lionel and Doris Anaya, Glen and Brenda Mondragon, Janette Telles, and Frank and Kathy Marcelli. Alfred had many nieces and nephews, and countless loved ones.

Services will be Monday September 28th, 2020, St Jude Thaddeus Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd NW, 87114. 10am Rosary, 10:30 Mass, burial immediately following, Gate of Heaven Paseo del Norte and Wyoming.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Rosary
10:00 AM
St Jude Thaddeus Church
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St Jude Thaddeus Church
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Burial
Gate of Heaven
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved