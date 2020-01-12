Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Alice A. Shields Obituary
Alice A. Shields



Alice A. Shields died peacefully at age 94 on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from complications arising from a fall in November. Ann, as she was known to everyone, was a military spouse, serving with her husband, Don, who retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant after 21 years. She raised their daughter Karen on the home front through several of Don's tours to Japan in the 1950s and they later joined him for assignments at Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio, Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, NM, Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the US Taiwan Defense Command in Taipei, Taiwan. After Don retired from active duty in 1968 Ann and Don returned to Columbus, Ohio where Don worked an additional 20 years in the civil service. She and Don enjoyed their Ohio life until they took up their last assignment, to Albuquerque in 1991. From then on, they relished their role as grandparents to Will Peifer and John Peifer. Ann also cherished her friends at Skidmore's Holiday Bowl, where she found a community of like-minded women. Their friendship has been a bright light in her life. Ann will be remembered for her love of family, family pets (Sadie, Calvin, Murphy), of watching both collegiate and professional basketball, football and baseball (she could have done color commentary) and for her determined independence and kindness to all. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, M/Sgt Donald E. Shields, by her parents, her brothers Robert and Richard (Dee) Meiser, and her sisters, Esther Creager, Doris Burton and Martha Meiser. She is survived by her daughter Karen, son-in-law Charles Peifer and beloved grandsons, Will and John. A memorial service will be held at French Funerals & Cremations, 7121 Wyoming Blvd, NE on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 am., followed later by private interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery where she will join her husband.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
