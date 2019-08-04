Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Alemayehu. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Alemayehu, age 86, born in Addis Ababa,



Ethiopia and a



long-time resi-



dent of Albuquerque, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She lost her loving



husband and best friend Zelalem Alemayehu on



Monday, December 30, 2009. We are comforted knowing she has reunited with him. Alice was loved and deeply cherished by many friends and family around the world. She is survived by her brother, Avedis Semerjibashian and sister Anahid Oesterlen; five nephews and three nieces. The family appreciates and is forever grateful for the love and care given to Alice for many



years by Jody Aragon and her family.



Alice was known for her



deep faith in her Heavenly Father, her craft of knitting, her



kind heart and warm smile. To



show her love for others, she spent hours knitting



and gifting blankets that we all



will cherish and



remember her



for.



Graveside burial services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, 12:30p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924



Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107.



