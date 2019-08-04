Alice Alemayehu
Alice Alemayehu, age 86, born in Addis Ababa,
Ethiopia and a
long-time resi-
dent of Albuquerque, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She lost her loving
husband and best friend Zelalem Alemayehu on
Monday, December 30, 2009. We are comforted knowing she has reunited with him. Alice was loved and deeply cherished by many friends and family around the world. She is survived by her brother, Avedis Semerjibashian and sister Anahid Oesterlen; five nephews and three nieces. The family appreciates and is forever grateful for the love and care given to Alice for many
years by Jody Aragon and her family.
Alice was known for her
deep faith in her Heavenly Father, her craft of knitting, her
kind heart and warm smile. To
show her love for others, she spent hours knitting
and gifting blankets that we all
will cherish and
remember her
for.
Graveside burial services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, 12:30p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924
Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107.
