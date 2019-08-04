Alice Alemayehu

Obituary
Alice Alemayehu



Alice Alemayehu, age 86, born in Addis Ababa,

Ethiopia and a

long-time resi-

dent of Albuquerque, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She lost her loving

husband and best friend Zelalem Alemayehu on

Monday, December 30, 2009. We are comforted knowing she has reunited with him. Alice was loved and deeply cherished by many friends and family around the world. She is survived by her brother, Avedis Semerjibashian and sister Anahid Oesterlen; five nephews and three nieces. The family appreciates and is forever grateful for the love and care given to Alice for many

years by Jody Aragon and her family.

Alice was known for her

deep faith in her Heavenly Father, her craft of knitting, her

kind heart and warm smile. To

show her love for others, she spent hours knitting

and gifting blankets that we all

will cherish and

remember her

for.

Graveside burial services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, 12:30p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924

Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
