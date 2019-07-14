Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Wesner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Ann Wesner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Ann Wesner Obituary
Alice Ann Buchanan Wesner

September 25, 1935 - June 29, 2019



Alice Ann, as her mother called

her, was born on September 25,

1935 in Gorman, TX to Newell Estelle Grubb Buchanan and E. R. Buchanan, "Buck." Alice

graduated from Classen High school in Oklahoma City, and attended Oklahoma City University (OCU), where she met Jerry Wesner. Alice and Jerry married at the end of their third year of college, June 29, 1956. In 1959 they moved to Albuquerque, where they added three more children to the family. After achieving a M.S. degree Alice took a teaching job at Barcelona

Elementary, where she

taught until her retirement. Alice and

Jerry lived in

Albuquerque until her death. She

died peacefully

in the home she loved, on the sixty-third anniversary of their marriage.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 2:00

p.m., at the FRENCH â€" Wyoming Reception Center. For a more detailed life story, please visit our online guestbook for Alice at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 14 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
Download Now