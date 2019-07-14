Alice Ann Buchanan Wesner



September 25, 1935 - June 29, 2019







Alice Ann, as her mother called



her, was born on September 25,



1935 in Gorman, TX to Newell Estelle Grubb Buchanan and E. R. Buchanan, "Buck." Alice



graduated from Classen High school in Oklahoma City, and attended Oklahoma City University (OCU), where she met Jerry Wesner. Alice and Jerry married at the end of their third year of college, June 29, 1956. In 1959 they moved to Albuquerque, where they added three more children to the family. After achieving a M.S. degree Alice took a teaching job at Barcelona



Elementary, where she



taught until her retirement. Alice and



Jerry lived in



Albuquerque until her death. She



died peacefully



in the home she loved, on the sixty-third anniversary of their marriage.



A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 2:00



p.m., at the FRENCH – Wyoming Reception Center.



