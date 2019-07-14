|
|
Alice Ann Buchanan Wesner
September 25, 1935 - June 29, 2019
Alice Ann, as her mother called
her, was born on September 25,
1935 in Gorman, TX to Newell Estelle Grubb Buchanan and E. R. Buchanan, "Buck." Alice
graduated from Classen High school in Oklahoma City, and attended Oklahoma City University (OCU), where she met Jerry Wesner. Alice and Jerry married at the end of their third year of college, June 29, 1956. In 1959 they moved to Albuquerque, where they added three more children to the family. After achieving a M.S. degree Alice took a teaching job at Barcelona
Elementary, where she
taught until her retirement. Alice and
Jerry lived in
Albuquerque until her death. She
died peacefully
in the home she loved, on the sixty-third anniversary of their marriage.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 2:00
p.m., at the FRENCH â€" Wyoming Reception Center. For a more detailed life story, please visit our online guestbook for Alice at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 14 to July 27, 2019