Alice Fulgencia BacaAlice Fulgencia Baca, 102, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother and sister was called home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.Alice is preceded in death by her parents: David and Isabel Gutierrez. She is survived by her daughter: Carol March, sons: Alex, Jimmy (Lucy), Billy (Jeanette), 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, sister: Fefa Manuel, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.Alice was born and raised in San Antonito, New Mexico. She grew up in the beautiful east mountain area with lots of great childhood memories. Alice later moved to Albuquerque, where she married and started her family as a loving mother who cared for her children along with others in need. Alice loved her frijoles y tortillas con chile. "Delicious Nutritious" as she would say. Alice was a quiet person, preferring to keep to herself while she raised her 4 children. She was always there for them no matter what. She will be dearly missed.The family would like to thank the beautiful staff at Westwind House Assisted Living, who loved and cared for "Miss Alice".Alice's Life Celebration will begin with a visitation on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Therese Church located at 3424 Fourth St. NW, 87107 at 8:30 AM. A rosary and mass are to follow. Alice will be buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Due to the COVID restrictions set in place by the Governor masks are MANDATORY to attend all of Alice's services. Pallbearers will be Christopher Baca, Jonathan Baca, Kenneth Tyler, Ohel Chillon, Ricardo Baca and Kurt Baca. Ed Sutterfield will be an honorary pallbearer. Please visit Alice's online guestbook at