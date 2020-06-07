Alice C. Milazzo
8/18/1950 â€" 6/4/2016
It has been four years. We miss you and a day does not pass without a fond thought of our time together. Pray for us for we remain your loving husband, sons, stepdaughter, daughter's in-law, and grandchildren. The Milazzo Family. Please visit the online guestbook for Alice at www.FrenchFunerals.com
8/18/1950 â€" 6/4/2016
It has been four years. We miss you and a day does not pass without a fond thought of our time together. Pray for us for we remain your loving husband, sons, stepdaughter, daughter's in-law, and grandchildren. The Milazzo Family. Please visit the online guestbook for Alice at www.FrenchFunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.