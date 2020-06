Alice C. Milazzo8/18/1950 â€" 6/4/2016It has been four years. We miss you and a day does not pass without a fond thought of our time together. Pray for us for we remain your loving husband, sons, stepdaughter, daughter's in-law, and grandchildren. The Milazzo Family. Please visit the online guestbook for Alice at www.FrenchFunerals.com