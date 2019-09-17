Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Dunn. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:30 AM Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel 924 Menaul Blvd NE View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel 924 Menaul Blvd NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Jeanine Dunn







Alice Jeanine Dunn was born in Kansas City, Kansas on Wednesday, February 15, 1933. All her tears were forever washed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanine Elterman, who died in 1992; and her husband, Verd Dunn, who died in 2015. She is survived by her four daughters, Sandi, Deanna, Carol, and Eileen, along with her 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Although she was not born at a time when academic achievement was expected or encouraged in young women, she was a successful student, graduating high school at the age of 15, and brilliant in so many respects. She would go on to lead a varied and reflective life, punctuated by her love of her family. In 1960, Alice married Verd Dunn, blending a family of her three daughters and his two daughters.



Alice's eclectic work life helped shape her truly reflective and introspective nature. It wasn't until the age of 44, with the encouragement of a local art teacher, that Alice discovered her passion and talent for painting. The breathtaking wonder and beauty of the landscapes and skies she rendered reflected her own thoughtful introspection and spiritual strength. A spiritual strength she would perpetually utilize as a reliable "prayer warrior." Even when her physical body failed her, it was evident her soul remained unbroken and her walk with Jesus just as steady as ever. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren and would self-identify as Grandma before any other title. Though the final lap of Alice's race involved suffering from vascular dementia, a disease that stole much of her identity, she still fought the good fight, finished the race, kept the faith and the very core of her being â€" a faithful Christian, and a compassionate, contemplative, and loving mother and grandmother â€" endured until the very end.



Friends may visit Thursday, September 19, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, 924 Menaul Blvd NE. The Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Alice at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



