Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Stephen's United Methodist Church 4601 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Dunn Butare







Alice Dunn Butare, 77, of Albuquerque, died at 10:10 PM, December 13, 2019 at Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born October 29, 1942 in Fort Devens, Massachusetts to Joseph and Adelaide Dunn.



Surviving are her son Joseph John Butare III of Albuquerque; her daughter, Susan Alice (Suzy) Butare Brown of Tucson, Arizona; four grandchildren Lauren, Ben, Nathan and Ryan; two sisters Judi Marshall of Washington, Janet (Clyde) Young of Florida; and two brothers Joseph Dunn of Florida, Steven Dunn of Louisiana.



Alice graduated from Mount Holyoke College. She was a third grade teacher. She moved to Albuquerque in 2000 and worked with children at the Jewish Community Center. She volunteered at Solid Grounds for five years.



She loved to do crossword puzzles. She watched movies like Gone with the Wind and detective shows. She did yoga and loved to travel.



The Celebration of Life Service is at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church at 4601 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rev. John R. Rech will be officiating. Reception to follow in Fellowship Hall.



Memorial contributions may be made to the at



Alice Dunn ButareAlice Dunn Butare, 77, of Albuquerque, died at 10:10 PM, December 13, 2019 at Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born October 29, 1942 in Fort Devens, Massachusetts to Joseph and Adelaide Dunn.Surviving are her son Joseph John Butare III of Albuquerque; her daughter, Susan Alice (Suzy) Butare Brown of Tucson, Arizona; four grandchildren Lauren, Ben, Nathan and Ryan; two sisters Judi Marshall of Washington, Janet (Clyde) Young of Florida; and two brothers Joseph Dunn of Florida, Steven Dunn of Louisiana.Alice graduated from Mount Holyoke College. She was a third grade teacher. She moved to Albuquerque in 2000 and worked with children at the Jewish Community Center. She volunteered at Solid Grounds for five years.She loved to do crossword puzzles. She watched movies like Gone with the Wind and detective shows. She did yoga and loved to travel.The Celebration of Life Service is at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church at 4601 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rev. John R. Rech will be officiating. Reception to follow in Fellowship Hall.Memorial contributions may be made to the at https://donate3.cancer.org/ Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.