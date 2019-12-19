Alice Dunn Butare
Alice Dunn Butare, 77, of Albuquerque, died at 10:10 PM, December 13, 2019 at Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born October 29, 1942 in Fort Devens, Massachusetts to Joseph and Adelaide Dunn.
Surviving are her son Joseph John Butare III of Albuquerque; her daughter, Susan Alice (Suzy) Butare Brown of Tucson, Arizona; four grandchildren Lauren, Ben, Nathan and Ryan; two sisters Judi Marshall of Washington, Janet (Clyde) Young of Florida; and two brothers Joseph Dunn of Florida, Steven Dunn of Louisiana.
Alice graduated from Mount Holyoke College. She was a third grade teacher. She moved to Albuquerque in 2000 and worked with children at the Jewish Community Center. She volunteered at Solid Grounds for five years.
She loved to do crossword puzzles. She watched movies like Gone with the Wind and detective shows. She did yoga and loved to travel.
The Celebration of Life Service is at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church at 4601 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rev. John R. Rech will be officiating. Reception to follow in Fellowship Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019